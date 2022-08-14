Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Declines By 29.9%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

