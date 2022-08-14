Short Interest in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Grows By 80.8%

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRLH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of Pearl Holdings Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,915,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,482,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,234,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,953,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

