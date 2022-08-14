Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Decreases By 24.1%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

PAX Global Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:PXGYF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. PAX Global Technology has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions, smart electronic cash register solutions, unattended solutions, smart PayPhone and PayTablet solutions, and classic E-payment solutions, as well as other accessory items.

