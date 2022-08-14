Short Interest in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Decreases By 24.8%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

OPBK traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,639. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.63. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 36.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OP Bancorp Increases Dividend

About OP Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

