Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Decreases By 37.9%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NRK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 113,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,063. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 42,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $478,835.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,835.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

