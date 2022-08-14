Short Interest in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Decreases By 23.0%

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,960,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 23,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,657. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

