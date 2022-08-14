Short Interest in Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Decreases By 20.0%

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.0 days.

Nippon Carbon Price Performance

Shares of NCRBF remained flat at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. Nippon Carbon has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $30.24.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

