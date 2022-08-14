Short Interest in Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Decreases By 20.0%

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.0 days.
Nippon Carbon Price Performance
Shares of NCRBF remained flat at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. Nippon Carbon has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $30.24.
About Nippon Carbon
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Carbon (NCRBF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.