Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Declines By 33.3%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nanobiotix Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. 5,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039. Nanobiotix has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

