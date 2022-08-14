Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Decreases By 35.3%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Marubeni Stock Up 0.4 %
MARUY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.38. 11,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.92.
Marubeni Company Profile
