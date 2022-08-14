Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Decreases By 35.3%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marubeni Stock Up 0.4 %

MARUY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.38. 11,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, subcontracting and agriculture services, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizer raw materials, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

