Short Interest in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Drops By 20.8%

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after acquiring an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $5.22 on Friday, reaching $370.10. 277,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

