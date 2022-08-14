Short Interest in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Rises By 35.2%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Locafy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCFY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. 103,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58. Locafy has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Locafy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

