Short Interest in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Grows By 13.7%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. 1,321,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,763. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

