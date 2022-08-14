Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Grows By 47.0%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 244.0 days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Price Performance

KSPHF opened at $20.77 on Friday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

