Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Expands By 33.3%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kajima Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of KAJMY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. Kajima has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.
Kajima Company Profile
