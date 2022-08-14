Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Expands By 33.3%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kajima Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of KAJMY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. Kajima has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

