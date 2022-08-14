Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Declines By 57.6%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the July 15th total of 571,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. 439,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

See Also

