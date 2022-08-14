Short Interest in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Declines By 41.4%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Price Performance

Shares of IPVI stock remained flat at $9.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,157. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 20,918.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,928,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after buying an additional 1,919,439 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $15,512,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 665,402 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,344,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 343,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

