Short Interest in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Grows By 30.7%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 485,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Triangle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

Shares of HCTI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 45,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. Healthcare Triangle has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 66.13% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.