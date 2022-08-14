Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Grows By 37.6%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gerdau Stock Up 3.0 %

GGB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 14,191,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,210,752. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gerdau has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.62.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

Gerdau Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth $172,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 161.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 72,992 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $2,549,000.

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.