Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Grows By 37.6%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Gerdau Stock Up 3.0 %
GGB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 14,191,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,210,752. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gerdau has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.62.
Gerdau Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
Featured Articles
