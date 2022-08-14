Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Drops By 63.2%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the July 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRRVY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Ferrovial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ferrovial stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

