Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Increases By 32.0%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 915,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 693,500 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ETON traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.91. 223,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,675. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.37. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.77% and a negative net margin of 72.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

