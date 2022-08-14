Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Increases By 30.3%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 55,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %

Dermata Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 669,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dermata Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

