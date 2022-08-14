Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Grows By 17.6%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,300 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium stock remained flat at $1.29 on Friday. 13,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,429. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

