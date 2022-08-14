Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Grows By 17.6%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,300 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of Critical Elements Lithium stock remained flat at $1.29 on Friday. 13,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,429. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Critical Elements Lithium (CRECF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.