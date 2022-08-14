Short Interest in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Rises By 10.5%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

COVA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of COVA Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,126. COVA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Institutional Trading of COVA Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 88,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in COVA Acquisition by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in COVA Acquisition by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

