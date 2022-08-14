Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Increases By 14.3%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,457. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
