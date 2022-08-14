Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Drops By 17.1%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Copart alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,451,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Copart by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPRT traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,292. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.70. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

