Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Drops By 18.4%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 95.76% and a net margin of 45.81%.

(Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.