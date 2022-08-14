Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Rises By 20.0%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMSW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06. COMSovereign has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.10.

