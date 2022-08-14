Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Declines By 19.3%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 248,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,473. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $82.84.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 74,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

