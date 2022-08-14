Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Increases By 11.2%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 657,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after buying an additional 2,924,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,404,000 after buying an additional 1,720,670 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,658,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after buying an additional 1,690,741 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,141,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,525,000 after buying an additional 1,513,831 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,992. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $344.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.24.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

CGNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

