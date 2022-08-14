Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Rises By 31.1%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.26. 126,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $13.80.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
