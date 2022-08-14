Short Interest in CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Decreases By 52.8%

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CMG Holdings Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CMGO remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 570,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,930. CMG Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About CMG Holdings Group
