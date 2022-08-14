Short Interest in CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Decreases By 52.8%

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CMG Holdings Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CMGO remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 570,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,930. CMG Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

