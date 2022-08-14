Short Interest in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Increases By 16.9%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 749,100 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 641,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

In other Clearfield news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $514,881.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $514,881.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,823 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,294. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter worth about $565,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clearfield by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Clearfield by 3.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clearfield by 8.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Clearfield by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $118.24. 335,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,597. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

