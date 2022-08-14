Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Grows By 37.2%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,098,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 1,529,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.9 days.

CRWOF stock remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419. China Railway Group has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

