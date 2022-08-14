Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Rises By 9.5%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. 867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.
CBFV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
