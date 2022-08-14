Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Rises By 9.5%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. 867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,310,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

