Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU) Drops By 33.3%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CITEU remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. Cartica Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CITEU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,694,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,520,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,121,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,515,000.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

