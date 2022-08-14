Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Increases By 19.1%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,500 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,625.0 days.

Cargojet Stock Down 2.2 %

Cargojet stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.62. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 327. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average is $123.09. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGJTF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$302.00 to C$287.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.57.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.