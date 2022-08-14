Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Declines By 33.8%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the July 15th total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.9 days.

CPXWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of CPXWF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.05. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

