Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Expands By 49.6%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the July 15th total of 795,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Boxlight Stock Performance

BOXL opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.72.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $36,967.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boxlight news, Director James Mark Elliott sold 85,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $70,151.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,851 shares in the company, valued at $233,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $36,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,993 shares of company stock worth $126,518. Corporate insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,616 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 729,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

