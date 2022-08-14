Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Declines By 15.1%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 908,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.52. 166,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.39.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,577,055 over the last 90 days. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 5,386.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after purchasing an additional 859,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BOK Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,579,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

