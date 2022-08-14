Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Drops By 36.8%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.38. 93,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.