Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Drops By 36.8%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.38. 93,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 68,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

