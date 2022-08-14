Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Drops By 16.7%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,066,200 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,479,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.0 days.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BEPTF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.34.
Beach Energy Company Profile
