Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Grows By 25.4%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $275,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank7 Stock Performance
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank7 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
