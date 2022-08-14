Short Interest in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Declines By 22.3%

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 242,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLZE. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Backblaze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

BLZE traded down 0.17 on Friday, hitting 7.60. The company had a trading volume of 157,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,302. The firm has a market cap of $234.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 4.81 and a 1 year high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 70.20% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

