Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Increases By 25.0%

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 million and a PE ratio of 0.27. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile



Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

