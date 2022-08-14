Short Interest in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Grows By 25.3%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 672,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Stock Down 19.7 %

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $8.25 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $284.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

