Short Interest in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Drops By 17.9%

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 178,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of America First Multifamily Investors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 87.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

