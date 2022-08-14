Short Interest in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Drops By 17.9%

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAXGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 178,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of America First Multifamily Investors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 87.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

