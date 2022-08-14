Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Drops By 32.4%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Affinity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.49.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

