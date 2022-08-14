Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Rises By 32.5%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 227,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

