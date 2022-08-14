Short Interest in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Declines By 31.4%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ONEM. Truist Financial cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 4,644,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,440,857. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,288,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 98,637 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

