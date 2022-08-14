Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 39,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,448. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 18.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

